Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $77.79 million and $2.68 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00004957 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00080619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,001.63 or 1.00071366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.28 or 0.06991188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.