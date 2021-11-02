Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the September 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,299,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LCLP stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Life Clips has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Life Clips
