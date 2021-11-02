Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the September 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,299,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LCLP stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Life Clips has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About Life Clips

Life Clips, Inc engages in the development, finance, production, and distribution of motion pictures and related entertainment products. The company was founded by Hannah Grabowski on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

