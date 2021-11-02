Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of LTH opened at $17.51 on Monday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

