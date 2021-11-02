Limelight Networks (LLNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Limelight Networks to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LLNW opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limelight Networks stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Limelight Networks worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

