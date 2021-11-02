Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce sales of $82.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.34 million to $83.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $78.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $324.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $326.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $347.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $201.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

