Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LINC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $193.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $1,118,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $2,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

