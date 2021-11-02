Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.47.

NYSE:LIN opened at $322.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.30. The company has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. Linde has a 52-week low of $224.05 and a 52-week high of $324.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

