Linear (LINA) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Linear has a market cap of $225.93 million and approximately $44.95 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00219113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00093783 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

