Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.17.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 475.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

