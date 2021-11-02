Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOB. Truist increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

