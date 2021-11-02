Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.76 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

