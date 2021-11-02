LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) versus Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Financial Review

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LM Funding America and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.26 million 27.41 -$4.04 million N/A N/A Sentage $3.60 million 8.44 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Sentage has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America 1,144.75% -18.83% -18.08% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments. LM Funding America was founded by Carollinn Gould on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

