LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 33,300 Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNAY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,227,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,399,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of DNAY opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.67. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.