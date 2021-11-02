LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 70,000 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Gores Technology Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $14,670,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,824,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $2,513,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTPA opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

