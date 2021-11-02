LMR Partners LLP Has $508,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UAA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

