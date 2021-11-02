LMR Partners LLP Invests $548,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DQ. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.01.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.46. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

