LMR Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 122.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

