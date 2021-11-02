LMR Partners LLP Sells 24,794 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,794 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 223.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 97.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 145,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $8,835,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

