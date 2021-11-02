loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 32,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $39.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In other news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.