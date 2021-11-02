loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LDI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $997,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

