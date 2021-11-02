Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $375.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $440.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $383.90.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $330.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.43. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.