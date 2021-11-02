Loews (NYSE:L) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Loews (NYSE:L) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%.

L traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.92. Loews has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on L. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

