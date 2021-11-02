Loom Network Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $106.13 million and approximately $13.38 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00231765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

