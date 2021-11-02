Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,718.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Lotto has traded 142.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $61.19 million and $7,718.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.79 or 0.00318204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.