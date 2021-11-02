Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE:LPX opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

