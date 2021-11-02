LPL Financial LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,669,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000.

NASDAQ:JSML opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

