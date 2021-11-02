LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

