LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,816 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 41.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of STLA opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.