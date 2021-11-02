LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 8.06. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

