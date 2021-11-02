LPL Financial LLC Purchases 148,611 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 701.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,611 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,270,000 after buying an additional 110,572 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 222,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 91.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

AM stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

