LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,862 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,650,000 after acquiring an additional 839,809 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $821,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $33.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.