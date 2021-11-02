LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26.

