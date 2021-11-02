Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Luby’s has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luby’s and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s $214.02 million 0.74 -$29.45 million N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group $277.75 million 2.38 -$25.29 million ($0.38) -49.97

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Luby’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of Luby’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Luby’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luby’s and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 5.21% 18.62% 3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Luby’s and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.86%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than Luby’s.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Luby’s on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luby’s

Luby’s, Inc. operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants. The Fuddruckers Restaurants segment includes the results of the company-owned Fuddruckers restaurants. The Cheeseburger and Paradise segment includes the results of Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants. The Fuddruckers Franchise Operations segment offers franchises for the Fuddruckers brand. The Culinary Contract Services segment consists of a business line servicing long-term acute care hospitals, medical centers, ambulatory surgical centers, retail grocery stores, behavioral hospitals, sports stadiums, senior living facilities, government, and business and industry clients, primarily in Texas. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

