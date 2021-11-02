Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $36.53

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 36.53, but opened at 35.17. Lucid Group shares last traded at 34.55, with a volume of 294,967 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average of 23.74.
About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
