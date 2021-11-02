Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $36.53

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 36.53, but opened at 35.17. Lucid Group shares last traded at 34.55, with a volume of 294,967 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of 23.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

