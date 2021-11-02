Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumen Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $171,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

