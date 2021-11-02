Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ LITE opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after buying an additional 86,731 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.