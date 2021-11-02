Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 35,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $311,477.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 215,544 shares of company stock worth $1,949,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.58% of Lumos Pharma worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

