Luther Burbank Co. (LBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of LBC opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luther Burbank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Luther Burbank worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.