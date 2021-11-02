Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.72 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 2.72 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 7th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.35.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

