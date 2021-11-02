Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 15,667 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

