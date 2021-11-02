Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 379.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $101.13 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

