Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 151 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE NVR opened at $4,927.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,977.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,968.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,875.20 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.