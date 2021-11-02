Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

