Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2,413.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Itron by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 840,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,032,000 after buying an additional 284,645 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Itron by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Itron by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.90, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

