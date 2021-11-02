Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $2.87 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after buying an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after buying an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX stock opened at $274.32 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.36.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

