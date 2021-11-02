Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $2.87 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after buying an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after buying an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BNTX stock opened at $274.32 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.36.
BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.71.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
