Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 16,304 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.63.

RE stock opened at $265.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.43. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $196.94 and a one year high of $289.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

