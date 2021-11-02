Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.10. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 39,433 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $94.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 15.27%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.5%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magal Security Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.05% of Magal Security Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

