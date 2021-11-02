Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.430-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. 54,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,495. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.19.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.