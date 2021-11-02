Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

