MANTRA DAO (OM) Tops One Day Volume of $11.66 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $84.91 million and $11.66 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00050491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00217010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00093210 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.